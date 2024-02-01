Watch CBS News
Car slams into Minneapolis home after clearing retaining wall, iron fence

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Some south Minneapolis residents had quite the rude awakening overnight Thursday.

A car slammed into a home on the 2400 block of Irving Avenue South.  

car-crashes-into-south-minneapolis-home-2400-irving-ave-s.jpg
It first cleared a two-foot retaining wall and knocked over the neighbor's wrought iron fence.

WCCO has reached out to Minneapolis police to find out if anyone was hurt and the extent of the damage.

February 1, 2024

