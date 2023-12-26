Missing 32-year-old Bloomington woman found safe

UPDATE: Bloomington police canceled the alert after the woman was found safe.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Police in Bloomington are asking for the public's help to find 32-year-old woman.

Police say she was last seen in St. Paul on Dec. 5, which is also the last day she had been in contact with family.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911, or police at 952-563-8627.

