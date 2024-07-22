Missing 15-year-old girl last seen leaving Roseville home on foot

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 15-year-old girl last seen leaving her Roseville home Monday morning.

Summer Balfanz left her residence on foot in the area of 900 Burke Avenue West around 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Balfanz was last seen wearing a black or white top, black shorts and black tennis shoes. She is described as 5'0" and 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Summer Balfanz BCA

Anyone who has seen Balfanz or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Roseville Police Department at 651-792-7008.