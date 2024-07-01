Watch CBS News
Missing: 15-year-old girl last seen in Pine City on June 16 believed to be in western Wisconsin

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

PINE CITY, Minn. — Authorities in Pine County are asking for the public's assistance in finding a 15-year-old girl last seen in mid-June.

The Pine County Sheriff's Office says Destiny Rae Matrious left her residence in Pine City overnight on June 16 and had not returned.

Investigators believe Matrious may be in the Danbury and Siren, Wisconsin areas.

Destiny Rae Matrious missing teen pine city mn
Destiny Rae Matrious   Pine County

Matrious is described as 5'4" and around 180 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts is asked to call the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380 or call 911.

