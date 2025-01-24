West St. Paul police search for 12-year-old girl who ran away from home

Pete Hegseth could be confirmed as new Secretary of Defense, and more headlines

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. — Authorities in West St. Paul are asking for help finding a 12-year-old who ran away from home in early January.

Jae'ana Sapphire Payne ran away from home on Jan. 9, police say. Her last known location was at a Motel 6 in Roseville.

She is described as around 5 feet tall and weighs roughly 85 pounds, with brown eyes and brown braided hair. Police say she was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with black writing, jeans and UGG boots.

Anyone with information on Payne's whereabouts is asked to call West St. Paul Police at 651-322-2323.