Miss Teen USA gives up title days after Miss USA resigned

5/8: CBS Morning News 5/8: CBS Morning News 20:34

Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava gave up her crown on Wednesday just two days after Miss USA resigned.

Srivastava said she'd grappled with the decision for months and had chosen to resign because her "personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization." She did not specify which values were not in alignment.

"At the end of the day, I am so lucky to have had the privilege of this experience, but if this is just a chapter, I know that the story of my life will truly be incredible," Srivastava wrote.

Miss USA Noelia Voigt, who was crowned Miss USA in 2023, stepped down on Monday. She posted a message to social media urging people to prioritize their mental health.

"Deep down I know that this is just the beginning of a new chapter for me, and my hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain," Voigt said.

Miss USA on Monday thanked Voight for her service and wished her the best.

"We respect and support Noelia's decision to step down from her duties," the Miss USA Organization said in a Facebook post. "The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time."

(L-R) Miss Teen USA 2023, UmaSofia Srivastava and Miss USA 2023, Noelia Voigt on Feb. 10, 2024 in New York City. Chance Yeh/Getty Images for Supermodels Unlimited

Voigt on Wednesday commented on Srivastava's announcement.

"I LOVE YOU! So proud of you my angel," Voigt wrote.

Srivastava was crowned in September of last year. The organization said she was the first Mexican-Indian Miss New Jersey Teen USA. In a Wednesday Instagram post, Miss Teen USA wished Srivastava the best and thanked her for her service in the role.

"We respect and support UmaSofia's decision to step down from her duties," Miss Teen USA said. "The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority."

Officials are reviewing plans for the transition of the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA responsibilities to a successor. A new Miss USA and Miss Teen USA will be crowned soon.

The resignations of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA come just days after the Friday resignation of Miss USA social media director Claudia Michelle. She shared her decision to step down on Friday, saying "I don't believe in taking sides, I believe in telling the truth."

"I feel the way current management speaks about their titleholders is unprofessional and inappropriate; I disavow workplace toxicity and bullying of any kind," she wrote.

The Miss USA Organization told USA TODAY it was troubled by the "false accusations."

"Miss USA is committed to fostering a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment, and we take these allegations seriously," the organization told USA Today. "Indeed, we have and will continue to prioritize the well-being of all individuals involved with Miss USA."