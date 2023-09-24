Watch CBS News
Crime

Minor injuries for 1 after shooting in White Bear Lake parking lot

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 24, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 24, 2023 01:26

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. —  A bystander was injured in a shooting in a White Bear Lake parking lot early Sunday.

The White Bear Lake Police Department said someone reported "a shooting ... between at least two people." It happened around 1 a.m. in the parking lot of Doc's Landing near White Bear Avenue and Interstate 694.

raw-sun-docs-landing-sports-bar-locator-broll-schwab.jpg
WCCO

A "non-involved" person suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene, police said.

READ MORE: Minneapolis man has bullet lodged in leg after 4 shot in Lyn-Lake

"We do not believe there is any known danger to the public and this case is still under investigation," the department said.

First published on September 24, 2023 / 1:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.