Minor injuries for 1 after shooting in White Bear Lake parking lot
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — A bystander was injured in a shooting in a White Bear Lake parking lot early Sunday.
The White Bear Lake Police Department said someone reported "a shooting ... between at least two people." It happened around 1 a.m. in the parking lot of Doc's Landing near White Bear Avenue and Interstate 694.
A "non-involved" person suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene, police said.
"We do not believe there is any known danger to the public and this case is still under investigation," the department said.
