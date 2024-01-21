Watch CBS News
Minnetrista family escapes house fire thanks to neighbor's help

MINNETRISTA, Minn. — A Minnetrista family escaped their burning house Sunday morning thanks to a neighbor. 

WCCO talked to the homeowner of the house that caught fire on Farmhill Drive. He said his neighbor was coming home from work around 2 a.m., saw the fire and alerted the family to get out.

There were children in the home at the time. 

The homeowner said his space heater started the interior corner of the house on fire.   

First published on January 21, 2024 / 9:15 AM CST

