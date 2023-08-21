Minnetonka police seek suspect in Sunday morning assaults
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Minnetonka police are asking the public if they saw anything suspicious Sunday near where two women were assaulted.
Police said just before 6 a.m., a woman said a man grabbed her around her neck in her driveway in the 15000 block of Wayzata Boulevard. He allegedly had a weapon and ran off toward Interstate 394.
READ MORE: Shoplifting suspect's gun discharges during foot chase with Minnetonka officers, police say
Two hours later, on the Lake Minnetonka LRT Regional Trail near the 12000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard, a woman said a man grabbed her shoulder, exposed himself and then walked west on the trail.
Police said the incidents were likely connected, because both victims provided similar suspect descriptions.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.