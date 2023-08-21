Minnetonka police seek suspect in Sunday morning assaults

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Minnetonka police are asking the public if they saw anything suspicious Sunday near where two women were assaulted.

Police said just before 6 a.m., a woman said a man grabbed her around her neck in her driveway in the 15000 block of Wayzata Boulevard. He allegedly had a weapon and ran off toward Interstate 394.

Two hours later, on the Lake Minnetonka LRT Regional Trail near the 12000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard, a woman said a man grabbed her shoulder, exposed himself and then walked west on the trail.

Police said the incidents were likely connected, because both victims provided similar suspect descriptions.