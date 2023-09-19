"How can we change this?" Dozens pack Minnetonka City Council meeting after violent carjacking

MINNETONKA, Minn. — The experience of being carjacked in their driveway last month hasn't left a Minnetonka family.

Craig Beason says it's created some trauma for his wife and 13-year-old son.

"She always thinks about, 'Is someone following me now? Is someone gonna rip me out of the car while I pull into the garage?'" Beason said.

Surveillance video shows Beason's wife tried to fight off the suspects, but they assaulted her, and police say her son, too.

RELATED: Romell Lewis charged with stealing Porsche out of Minnetonka family's driveway, assaulting mother, boy

Officers identified Romell Lewis as one of the group, and he's now the first person in Hennepin County to be charged with the newly-created carjacking felony. That statute makes it the same level as third-degree murder, carrying a seven-year prison sentence.

Lewis hasn't been caught, and police describe him as "a serious risk to public safety."

Beason helped organize neighbors, and beyond, to speak up about crime Monday to Minnetonka's city council. Some of the council members spoke up themselves, sharing their concerns.

WCCO

"I really don't want to hear anyone tell me crime is down. I just don't," said Council Member Bradley Schaeppi to applause.

Mayor Brad Wiersum said, "We do a great job of investigating and arresting criminals, car thieves. But if we do not have a system that is going to hold them accountable, then the whole thing falls apart."

People told stories of being victimized and pressed their leaders for help.

MORE NEWS: DFL leader Shivanthi Sathanandan attacked during carjacking outside north Minneapolis home

"I want to know what we can do to invoke change," Beason said. "Like how can we change this?"

A resident named Ted Hanson asked the mayor and council to "use your megaphone, your public presence."

Minnetonka has dedicated a detective to work only car thefts. The city's also given out more than 150 steering wheel locks.

Many people at the meeting discussed bigger-picture solutions, including bringing a juvenile correctional facility back to Hennepin County, and holding prosecutors accountable to charge more property crimes.