Minnesota's wet summer so far has been the dreariest in over 40 years

MINNEAPOLIS — It's no secret that Minnesota has been lacking in sunshine as of late. In fact, it's been one of the dreariest first halves of meteorological summer on record in the Twin Cities.

But first, what does "dreary" mean when it comes to weather? WCCO's NEXT Weather team is defining that as days with at least some rainfall. And there have been a lot of those days so far this year.

According to data from the National Weather Service, there have been 30 days with rain between June 1 and July 15 in the Twin Cities. That's already enough to tie for the second-dreariest summer in Minnesota on record. The last time it was this dreary was in 1978.

In some areas, particularly southern Minnesota, there have been two to three times the average amount of rain since May 17. WCCO

The No. 1 spot goes to 1969 when there were 32 days of at least some rain in that timespan.

Time will tell just how record-breaking this summer will be when it comes to rain.

Already, the 9.99 inches of rain recorded in the Twin Cities makes it the 13th wettest start to any summer on record.

Since the beginning of the year, there's been 23.28 inches of rain — making it the fifth-wettest start to any year on record. That rainfall total makes this year already wetter than all of 2022.

A map shows that southern Minnesota has had up to two times as much rain since the beginning of the year. WCCO

Precipitation outlook: Dry times ahead?

As for what to expect for the rest of the summer, the NEXT Weather's forecast shows a much drier finish to this week and perhaps the longest stretch of rain-free weather of the summer so far.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center, chances are good this drier-than-average pattern will take hold from late July through early August.

