Minneapolis officials tout lower crime statistics in 2023 so far

Chief Brian O'Hara discusses future of policing in Minneapolis
Chief Brian O'Hara discusses future of policing in Minneapolis 06:02

MINNEAPOLIS -- New data today shows crime statistics in Minneapolis are moving in the right direction.

Mayor Jacob Frey says, this year to date, homicides are down 45%.

Additionally, carjackings are down 42%, and so far this year, 330 illegal guns have been taken off the streets.

That's the most the city has ever recovered within the first four months of the year.

Earlier this month, new Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara credited the "hard work of officers" for the promising crime stats so far this year.

"It is clearly the hard work of the Minneapolis police officers who remain in this city," O'Hara said. "Hundreds have left, and the few that are here are incredibly resilient. And the proof of how hard they are working is right there in those numbers."

First published on April 26, 2023 / 3:55 PM

