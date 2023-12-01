Here's the new flag design Minnesotans want, according to a ranked-choice poll

Last call for input on new Minnesota state flag, seal

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A new ranked choice poll shows the flag that Minnesotans would pick to represent their state.

Flag design F29 won the mock poll with 55.8% of the final round votes. Called the "L'étoile du Nord flag," it features a snowflake overlayed on a north star against a blue background. The artist, Brandon Hundt, said the design pays tribute to Minnesota's weather, geographical position, and lakes.

Brandon Hundt

FairVote Minnesota — an organization which advocates for implementing ranked choice voting — conducted the election. More than 12,000 people cast their vote, and under the ranked choice voting system, a candidate must have the majority of votes in order to be declared the winner.

MORE: What you need to know about the new Minnesota state flag

The state panel tasked with redesigning the flag unveiled the top five designs last week. There were some grumblings about the fact that they didn't choose any designs with laser-eyed loons, and stuck to a mostly blue and green color palette. Two panelists from southern Minnesota noted that loons aren't present in that part of the state, and had pushed back against putting the bird on the flag, leading the panel to exclude loons in favor of stars.

Minnesotans had until Friday at noon to submit public comment on the panel's choices.

Flag F944 was the second place pick in the poll. The artist said the design pays tribute to Minnesota's diverse and dynamic landscape, and the four-pointed star is inspired by the symbols and astronomy of Dakota and Ojibwe tribes.

SERC

FairVote Minnesota says the poll results will be submitted to the state flag commission, which will make a final recommendation to the legislature. The commission must adopt a flag and seal and submit a report to the legislature by Jan. 1.