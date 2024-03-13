Experts find first mosquito larva of the season, but don't expect a surge in Minnesota just yet

Minnesota’s first mosquito larvae of the season was found in late February

Minnesota’s first mosquito larvae of the season was found in late February

MINNEAPOLIS — The first mosquito larva of the year in Minnesota has already been found, but experts aren't expecting a surge in adult mosquitoes anytime soon.

According to the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District, its facility in Rosemount found the first mosquito larva of the season in Burnsville on Feb. 27. The facility had just found the first tick of 2024, too.

An expert with the MMCD says the agency hasn't been finding much larvae since then, but there have been reports of adult mosquitoes flying around.

Though the larvae discovery is much earlier than normal, experts are anticipating a below-average spring for mosquito activity due to the state's dry conditions. Still, adult mosquitoes could be seen a bit earlier this spring due to the unusually warm winter.

With colder temperatures expected this upcoming weekend, experts believe it will still be a while before mosquitoes start to surge.