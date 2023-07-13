Minnesota's alfalfa crop struggling due to dry weather

WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. -- The dry weather continues to be an issue across the state. Corn and soybeans are struggling in some parts of Minnesota, but the alfalfa crop has become a concern, too.

"Some of our ground has had half an inch since Mother's Day when it got planted so that's not much," said Dave Marquardt, farmer.

Near the town of Waverly in Wright County, what little rain Marquardt has seen came with consequences. A storm in June brought hail that piled like snow and destroyed much of his corn and soybeans -- forcing him to replant. And there's been almost no moisture since.

"Every, little thing you do to these crops right now because of them being dry, has an effect on them, which you would not notice if it was wetter," said Marquardt.

That includes alfalfa, which Marquardt sells for supplementary income.

RELATED: Minnesota strawberry grower destroys crop due to dry conditions

For the third straight year, the dry weather is impacting the alfalfa crop, which in turn impacts the quality of feed for cattle and dairy cows.

For dairy cows specifically, alfalfa and grass hay are the main source of feed. So far in Wright County, the quality has been fine but there's growing concern over quantity, especially if it continues to stay this dry.

"If you don't have quantity it means you are going to go looking for it which means the prices are going to be higher at all the sales barns. Or you are going to have to go further away," said Marquardt.

Paying more for hay could mean consumers ultimately pay more for milk and other products at the grocery store. Of course, one good rainfall could change Marquardt's fortunes for the better.

RELATED: Dry conditions worsen: Over 50% of Minnesota is in moderate drought

"A lot of stuff is just kind of on hold," said Marquardt. "What'll hurt us this year is we just won't sell as much hay as we typically would."

Marquardt said during dry summers, crops grow slower because they are conserving energy and what little water they have.