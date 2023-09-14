Watch CBS News
Minnesota's Air National Guard receives 8 new aircraft to replace aging fleet

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota's Air National Guard will see a major upgrade soon after years of urging Congress, the governor's office announced Thursday.

Minnesota's 133rd Airlift Wing will receive eight new C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to replace their C-130Hs. The aircraft are often used to transport cargo and passengers in humanitarian missions abroad and while offering support at home during emergencies.

"These upgrades will help ensure our Minnesota Air National Guard is equipped to answer the call to serve our state and country," said Gov. TIm Walz.

The aircraft will be replaced as part of the Air National Guard's C-130J Recapitalization and Basing program.

