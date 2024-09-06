Minnesota's 2024 fall colors forecast has been released. Here's the preview.

MINNEAPOLIS — Fall colors in Minnesota may be a bit less striking this year due to the effects of the abundance of moisture this summer.

On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources released its 2024 fall colors forecast.

DNR officials will also be discussing what to expect during a 1 p.m. news conference, which will be streamed live on CBS News Minnesota and in the live player above.

Here's what to know about fall colors.

When will fall colors peak in Minnesota?

According to the DNR, fall colors typically peak between mid-to-late September and mid-October.

Colors will begin to change in the northwest portion of the state before working their way to the southeastern corner of the state.

Though it can depend on the location and weather, peak fall colors typically persist in a location for about two weeks.

"Brilliant fall color occurs when early fall days are sunny, nights are chilly and there is adequate rainfall throughout the growing season," said Brian Schwingle, a DNR forest health specialist.

At this time last year, some parts of Minnesota were already seeing changing colors.

According to the DNR's fall color map, colors aren't expected to change much this year until next Wednesday. Fall colors are expected to fully take over by the end of the month.

How colorful will fall be this year?

DNR officials say the intensity of fall colors may be lessened by the amount of moisture that occurred this summer.

Though the moisture is great for trees, it has also promoted fungal leaf diseases, including for aspen and oak trees.

It's not concerning for tree health, but the diseases "might reduce the overall brilliance of the landscape" because of the early shedding of leaves, as well as dead spots or blotches on leaves, according to the DNR.

Kelsey Holm took this gorgeous photo from White Sky Rock over Caribou Lake near Lutsen in 2023. Kelsey Holm

Tips to find fall colors

The DNR's Fall Color Finder is a good place to start. The tool helps the public track fall colors across the state.

"The DNR's fall color map has been reliable in recent years," Schwingle said. "An earlier, lighter frost will shift peak fall color earlier in the fall color window, so pay attention to the forecast if you can be flexible with your travel timing. Regardless of conditions, there should be plenty of beautiful foliage to enjoy."

You can also sign up for weekly updates, read visitor alerts and check seasonal updates on the DNR website.

"Always check the local weather forecast and bring appropriate clothing and footwear," the DNR said.

The DNR says to plan for crowds at state parks and recreation areas, especially on weekends. They also recommend bringing binoculars or seeing if you can borrow them from a state park ranger station.

Of course, it's recommended to bring a camera so you can capture the beautiful views. You can also submit those pictures to be included on the DNR's fall colors website.

Don't forget to submit those wonderful fall color pictures to WCCO, too! They may be featured on a newscast or our digital channels.