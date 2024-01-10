Minnesotans to climb 53 flights of stairs for Fight for Air Climb Twin Cities fundraiser

MINNEAPOLIS — Pat yourself on the back if you skipped using the elevator while heading to work this morning. Jan. 10 is National Take the Stairs Day.

The idea is to raise awareness about lung health. Climbing one flight of stairs can burn 8-11 calories. It has cardiovascular benefits as well, like getting your heart rate up while also strengthening muscles in your lower body. The American Lung Association (ALA) also hopes today will serve as a reminder of the struggles those with lung disease face. An event coming up in February will take that mission to a new level.

To reach the highest point at Capella Tower in downtown Minneapolis likely requires taking an elevator. That's not the case for Dr. Andrew Mellin. He's planning on walking all 53 flights of stairs to reach the top.

"It's going to be a great, fun day," he said.

"Great fun" aren't words typically associated with such a climb, but this trek has a purpose. Next month, Mellin and many others will take that 53-flight journey for a fundraiser called Fight for Air Climb Twin Cities.

MORE NEWS: Plymouth reverses course, approves plans for Eagle Brook megachurch

"The purpose of that is to support people living with lung disease, to help sponsor research for lung disease, help promote clean air," he said.

More than 600,000 Minnesotans are living with lung disease, including lung cancer, asthma and chronic obtrusive pulmonary disease (COPD). The symptoms they live with can be debilitating.

"Shortness of breath for sure, chest pain, just tightness in their chest," said Mellin, who is the vice chair of the board of directors for the ALA.

Climbing 53 flights of stairs will mimic those symptoms as people gasp for air and feel their heart rates rise.

"We're trying to help you feel a little bit of what people like that are feeling every day. But even more importantly, help find ways to support people living with lung disease live better lives," he said.

In past events, firefighters often make the climb in full gear. Others treat it like an uphill marathon. Mellin says there's no pressure to push yourself beyond your capabilities.

"There is a 31 flight option so if 53 feels a lot, 31 is a lot less. I think the second thing is you do it at your own pace. You can go really slow or if you're in good shape, you can race up the steps," he said.

Fight for Air Climb Twin Cities will be on February 24 at Capella Tower. To find out more information on how to register, click here.