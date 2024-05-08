Minnesotans struggle to escape COVID-19's tentacles

MINNEAPOLIS — For most of us COVID-19 is thankfully in our rearview mirrors. But for some the symptoms still linger, having never lost its grip.

The Centers for Disease Control says in Minnesota through May of last year there were 1.8 million COVID-19 cases and 16,500 deaths.

Now, many of those infected are living with long COVID-19 or long haul COVID. The Minnesota Department of Health estimates that as many as 400,000 people in Minnesota are suffering in cases ranging from mild to life-changing.

Esme Murphy spoke with one patient learning to live with long COVID. Lisa Pettigrew used to swim, ski and paddleboard but now she is too weak to do the activities she loved.

"I miss my life. And the future is unknown. I don't know if I'm gonna get better or worse stay the same. I don't know what I'm dealing with," said Pettigrew.

Meanwhile, Shane Hendricks would like to resume his career as a firefighter and dispatcher, but long COVID has taken its toll even on simple tasks.

"When I go from sitting to standing, my blood pressure drops 50 points causing me to pass out, fall," said Hendricks.

Before COVID-19, Galen Smith was a personal care attendant, now the tables have turned and they need one.

"Tracking time is hard. Like, remembering things is hard. Being able to do multi-step, like doing things that take multiple steps is hard," said Smith.

During MDH's long-range study more symptoms are emerging.

"The heart palpitations are a big one. And actually, that may have to do with kind of the autonomic nervous system impact of COVID-19. So for some people, it really impacts the part of the nervous system that regulates things like heart rate and blood pressure," said Kate Murray, the long COVID program manager with the Minnesota Department of Health.

Area hospitals like M Health Fairview have created long haul COVID clinics and doctors like Dr. Tanya Melnik say women are especially vulnerable.

"The peaks seem to be unfortunately for women 40s, 50s, 60s. So we're talking about women who are often very experienced, they're often at peak of their careers. And all of that can be just shattered by long COVID," said Melnik.

