Minnesotans with ties to conflict react to Israel and Hamas ceasefire

Minnesotans react as Israel and Hamas agree to ceasefire, release of hostages

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans are reacting to news that Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage release agreement after more than a year of fighting.

"It's a huge mixture of emotions right now," said Steve Hunegs, Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council.

Hunegs said he has feelings of joy but also dread.

"One can only imagine just the exaltation, the relief of the families, when they see their loved ones after 467 days," Hunegs said.

But with that happiness of the return of dozens of loved ones held hostage by Hamas, may also come anguish for those finding out their loved one has since died.

"What will be the condition of people who have been held in tunnels and worse for 467 days," Hunegs said.

"We are so relieved that there is finally a breakthrough," Taher Herzallah, a Minnesotan with family in Gaza, said.

Herzallah works as the director of outreach and grassroots organizing for American Muslims for Palestine - Minnesota.

"We had about nine family members killed in the past 15 months. All of our family members have been displaced from their homes," Herzallah said.

While Herzallah is grateful for the news, he is now hoping those responsible for the tens-of-thousands of deaths in Gaza are now held accountable.

"Peace in the absence of justice is nothing. It's a paperweight. We want to make sure that we advance towards actual justice," Herzallah said.