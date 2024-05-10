Minnesotans race to the best spots to catch views of the dancing colors in the sky

Northern Lights flood the skies, Minnesotans scramble to find the best views

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — It's a mad dash for a chance to catch the dancing colors in the sky.

"People have been rushing in from all around trying to get stuff last minute," said Charlie Allen.

National Camera Exchange in Golden Valley was bustling as sky gazers prepared for an intense Northern Lights show. This phenomenon happens when energy from the sun is blasted at the earth and hits our atmosphere. It usually focuses near the earth's magnetic poles.

Friday night's storm reached what's known as G-5, the highest on the scale for the first time since 2003.

"If you have a chance this might be good investment of your time to get out there and take a look," said WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak.

The stunning spectacle in the sky makes way for a spectacular show and some stunning snapshots.

Your best bet is to move far from the light pollution of higher-populated areas and have a clear view to the north.

Charlie Allen plans to head up the North Shore tonight where you can see those greens and blues with hopes of grabbing a great photo.

"I'm going to try and get on the water and maybe get some reflections going," Allen smiled.

If you couldn't get out to see the show Friday night, you'll likely get another chance tomorrow night too.