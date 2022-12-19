After 14th World Cup win, Jessie Diggins now most decorated US cross country skier

Jessie Diggins on her historic win at Olympics Jessie Diggins on her historic win at Beijing Olympics 02:53

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota native Jessie Diggins is officially the most decorated American cross country skier.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard reported Sunday that Diggins won her 14th World Cup in Davos, saying she never ventured far from third place during the entire race.

LILLEHAMMER, NORWAY - DECEMBER 2: Jessie Diggins from USA takes 1st place during the FIS Cross Country World Cup Men's and Women's 10 km individual on December 2, 2022 in Lillehammer, Norway. Millo Moravski/Agence Zoom / Getty Images

The three-time Olympian is now second in the overall World Cup standings. Her sights are now set on the overall World Cup title, which she won in the 2021 season.