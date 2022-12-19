After 14th World Cup win, Jessie Diggins now most decorated US cross country skier
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota native Jessie Diggins is officially the most decorated American cross country skier.
RELATED: Jessie Diggins digs into World Cup season in Finland: "I love to do what I do"
U.S. Ski & Snowboard reported Sunday that Diggins won her 14th World Cup in Davos, saying she never ventured far from third place during the entire race.
The three-time Olympian is now second in the overall World Cup standings. Her sights are now set on the overall World Cup title, which she won in the 2021 season.
