After 14th World Cup win, Jessie Diggins now most decorated US cross country skier

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota native Jessie Diggins is officially the most decorated American cross country skier.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard reported Sunday that Diggins won her 14th World Cup in Davos, saying she never ventured far from third place during the entire race.

FIS Cross Country World Cup - Men's and Women's 10km individual
LILLEHAMMER, NORWAY - DECEMBER 2: Jessie Diggins from USA takes 1st place during the FIS Cross Country World Cup Men's and Women's 10 km individual on December 2, 2022 in Lillehammer, Norway. Millo Moravski/Agence Zoom / Getty Images

The three-time Olympian is now second in the overall World Cup standings. Her sights are now set on the overall World Cup title, which she won in the 2021 season. 

First published on December 19, 2022 / 10:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

