Weekend will start windy, end rainy for much of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — An encroaching storm will bring gusty winds back to Minnesota on Saturday, but highs will approach 60 degrees again.

Wind gusts could reach speeds up to 40 mph. We'll see plenty of sun before clouds increase later in the evening.

Several western Minnesota counties will be under a red flag warning from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Gusty winds and dry conditions mean fires can spread quickly and spiral out of control. Residents should not burn in counties where the red flag warning is in effect.

The weekend will end with rain for most of central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. Those areas will get somewhere between half an inch and three-quarters of an inch of rain. Some snow may try to mix in early, but no accumulation is expected. Highs will top out in the 40s.

Some clouds and showers will linger into Monday, but the rest of the week looks quiet and mild, with highs in the 50s and 60s.