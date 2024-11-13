Watch CBS News
Windy, rainy Wednesday ahead for Twin Cities

By Joseph Dames

MINNEAPOLIS — Gusty winds and rain are expected in the Twin Cities on Wednesday.

Breezy southeasterly winds up to 30 mph will accompany an incoming disturbance that will bring rain to the metro after noon. The precipitation will be heaviest in western Minnesota, with half an inch possible. The Twin Cities will likely see about a tenth of an inch.

Showers will clear by night, but clouds will stick around. Expect highs in the mid-40s.

High pressure brings calm and dry conditions to finish the week. Clouds stick around Thursday, with temperatures warming up into Friday.

Breezy and warm conditions will persist through the weekend and into next week, with an active weather pattern taking shape as energy from the western trough stirs things up. More precipitation is possible next week.

