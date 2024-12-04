Windy Wednesday will see temperatures crater across Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Dec. 4, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — An arctic front arriving Wednesday morning will bring light snow showers, gusty winds and rapidly dropping temperatures.

The Twin Cities has already hit its forecast high, with temperatures expected to plummet to 10 degrees by dinner and wind chills as low as minus 20 overnight. A wind advisory is in effect until 9 p.m., with northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph possible.

Prepare for a slick late morning commute, with patchy snow showers starting around 8 a.m. and continuing through the morning.

Thursday stays cold with highs in the teens, while Friday marks the start of a warming trend as southerly flow returns.

The weekend brings a significant warm-up, with highs in the 30s and possibly reaching 40 degrees by Sunday, thanks to upper-level ridging over the Upper Midwest.

Late Sunday into Monday, a potential storm system may bring precipitation, though it remains uncertain whether this will be rain, snow or a wintry mix.

Next week will see a return to colder temperatures by midweek, likely falling below normal again.