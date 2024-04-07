Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Wet, windy Sunday on tap for Twin Cities

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from April 7, 2024
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from April 7, 2024 03:30

MINNEAPOLIS — Much of Minnesota will be dealing with clouds, spotty showers and gusty winds all day on Sunday.

Most of central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, will get between half an inch and an inch of rain. Some snow may try to mix in, too, but no accumulation is expected.

The lack of sun means highs won't make it out of the 40s.

c0dc32e29cefeea1c5c8c123a043f400.jpg
WCCO

Clouds and a few showers will linger into Monday, especially in northern Minnesota. Outside of that, the upcoming week looks mostly quiet and mild, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Partial eclipse viewing will likely not be possible in Minnesota due to an overcast sky.

By next weekend, we could hit 70.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on April 7, 2024 / 8:23 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.