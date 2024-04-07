Wet, windy Sunday on tap for Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from April 7, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Much of Minnesota will be dealing with clouds, spotty showers and gusty winds all day on Sunday.

Most of central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, will get between half an inch and an inch of rain. Some snow may try to mix in, too, but no accumulation is expected.

The lack of sun means highs won't make it out of the 40s.

Clouds and a few showers will linger into Monday, especially in northern Minnesota. Outside of that, the upcoming week looks mostly quiet and mild, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Partial eclipse viewing will likely not be possible in Minnesota due to an overcast sky.

By next weekend, we could hit 70.