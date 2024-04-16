Wet and windy Tuesday for most of Minnesota, with storms possible

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 16, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Much of Minnesota will see multiple rounds of rain, and potentially even thunderstorms, on Tuesday.

Showers will start southwest of the Twin Cities in the early morning hours. Those showers will make their way to the metro around 9 a.m.

We'll see a break in the action, but another round will arrive by the afternoon.

A wind advisory is in effect for the Twin Cities from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday's forecast high is 56 degrees.

Showers will continue into Wednesday, but should wrap up by the evening and won't be terribly impactful.

Everything starts clearing on Thursday and temperatures fall back to average or slightly below.

The weekend will bring sunshine and highs in the 50s.