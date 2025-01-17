January thaw continues Friday in Twin Cities before dangerous cold returns

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from Jan. 17, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have one more day to enjoy the January thaw before the return of dangerous cold.

Friday morning will be mild in the Twin Cities with lows in the 20s, with highs reaching into the upper 30s before an evening temperature drop. The metro will be in the 20s by dinner with wind chill values in the single digits.

Light snow showers are also possible on Friday with minimal accumulation. These will mainly be north of the metro as the front approaches during the afternoon and early evening.

Highs will be around 10 degrees on Saturday with wind chills in the minus teens to minus 20s.

Sunday and Monday will both likely be NEXT Weather Alert days due to subzero highs and dangerously low wind chills.

The metro will feel a gradual warm-up in the middle of next week with minor precipitation chances.