Leftover clouds leave, warmer temps arrive Tuesday in Twin Cities

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will dry out, clear up and warm up on Tuesday.

An area of low pressure will clear out early, taking most of the clouds and showers with it. There's a small chance for a drop or two of rain in the morning, but overall, it will be a dry day.

A wind shift to the southwest will bring warmer air, causing highs to jump. The Twin Cities should hit 60.

Wednesday will be even warmer, pushing 70 with more sunshine. Clouds will arrive later on, and there's a chance for showers overnight into Thursday.

Over the weekend, highs should surpass the 70s. It'll be sunny and windy, too.

First published on April 9, 2024 / 5:30 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

