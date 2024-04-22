Warm, windy Monday, with showers possible midday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 22, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday will be warm and breezy, with passing showers possible in the afternoon.

The Twin Cities will have a dry morning, with increasing wind and warmth as the day goes on. A trough will shift across the upper Midwest and create a few showers midday.

The metro will hit 68 degrees for a high.

On Tuesday, areas up north will see passing showers on the back edge of the disturbance, but it won't be anything significant. Showers could bubble up in the Twin Cities in the afternoon as well.

Tuesday night into Wednesday there's a concern for widespread frost. During the day Wednesday, we'll see a sunny sky and a high near 60.

Thursday will be even warmer, with more sun and wind.

There's a chance of thunderstorms at the end of the week.