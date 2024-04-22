Watch CBS News
Warm, windy Monday, with showers possible midday

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 22, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 22, 2024 03:24

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday will be warm and breezy, with passing showers possible in the afternoon.

The Twin Cities will have a dry morning, with increasing wind and warmth as the day goes on. A trough will shift across the upper Midwest and create a few showers midday. 

The metro will hit 68 degrees for a high.

c089a7054b5bf7ef7ba986c292ecc100.jpg
WCCO

On Tuesday, areas up north will see passing showers on the back edge of the disturbance, but it won't be anything significant. Showers could bubble up in the Twin Cities in the afternoon as well.

Tuesday night into Wednesday there's a concern for widespread frost. During the day Wednesday, we'll see a sunny sky and a high near 60.

Thursday will be even warmer, with more sun and wind.

There's a chance of thunderstorms at the end of the week.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on April 22, 2024 / 5:43 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

