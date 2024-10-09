Warmth holds until the weekend, but true fall is coming to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The recent, unseasonable warmth will hold until the weekend, when temperatures will drop to more typical ranges.

Highs will be in the mid-70s on Wednesday, with a few passing clouds breaking up the sunshine.

Thursday will be even warmer, with highs in the lower 80s. It's possible that could be the last 80-degree day of the year in Minnesota. Friday drops us back to the 70s, with more clouds moving in.

The real cooldown comes this weekend — in fact, by the start of next week we could see afternoon highs in the 50s.

WCCO