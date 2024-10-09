Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Warmth holds until the weekend, but true fall is coming to Minnesota

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Oct. 9, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Oct. 9, 2024 03:07

MINNEAPOLIS — The recent, unseasonable warmth will hold until the weekend, when temperatures will drop to more typical ranges.

Highs will be in the mid-70s on Wednesday, with a few passing clouds breaking up the sunshine.

Thursday will be even warmer, with highs in the lower 80s. It's possible that could be the last 80-degree day of the year in Minnesota. Friday drops us back to the 70s, with more clouds moving in.

The real cooldown comes this weekend — in fact, by the start of next week we could see afternoon highs in the 50s. 

355c0626f0668daffa41a25e76fe61ca.jpg
WCCO
Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.