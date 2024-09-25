Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Warmer temps, plenty of sunshine in Twin Cities Wednesday

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 25, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 25, 2024 03:15

MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday will bring a boost in temperatures, bright sunshine and blue skies.

Expect temperatures to top out in the upper 70s in the Twin Cities. 

It will be even warmer to wrap up the week, with highs around 80 — well above average.

We're likely to stay dry through the weekend, with the next chance of rain arriving Monday. With only six-hundredths of an inch of rain recorded at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, this is likely to go down as the driest September on record.

More seasonable temperatures will return by the middle of next week.

d7e22860724d2157b14f314fb81d79ad.jpg
WCCO
Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.