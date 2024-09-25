Warmer temps, plenty of sunshine in Twin Cities Wednesday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 25, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday will bring a boost in temperatures, bright sunshine and blue skies.

Expect temperatures to top out in the upper 70s in the Twin Cities.

It will be even warmer to wrap up the week, with highs around 80 — well above average.

We're likely to stay dry through the weekend, with the next chance of rain arriving Monday. With only six-hundredths of an inch of rain recorded at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, this is likely to go down as the driest September on record.

More seasonable temperatures will return by the middle of next week.

