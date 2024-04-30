Warm, sunny Tuesday before storms arrive in afternoon

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 30, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — After a stretch of gloomy days, Tuesday will be much warmer and sunnier - at least until storms arrive later on.

It won't be a completely clear day, but we will see more sunshine than we have recently. The forecast high in the Twin Cities is 70.

Storms will develop in the afternoon and evening, bringing a marginal risk of severe weather to the Twin Cities and a slightly higher risk to southwestern Minnesota. Hail, wind and heavy rains are the main threats. Those storms will turn to showers later in the evening.

Wednesday will be a really nice day, with highs in the mid to upper 60s and more sunshine.

Rain will return on Thursday, with a chance for a few storms.

Showers will linger on-and-off over the weekend, but we'll see some sun as well.