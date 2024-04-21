Sunshine, seasonable temps make Sunday a #Top10WxDay

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 21, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday's sunny skies and seasonable temperatures are enough to make it a #Top10WxDay.

After a chilly morning, winds will calm down and highs will climb close to 60 for most of the state.

Rain will return Monday, with a chance for widespread showers in the afternoon. Those showers could linger on and off through Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be quiet before another system brings more rain at the end of the week.

Highs will stay in the 50s and 60s this week.