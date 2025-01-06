Temperatures will gradually rise in Twin Cities this week

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Jan. 6, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — This week will bring a gradual warm-up to the Twin Cities, with mainly dry conditions persisting.

Highs will be in the upper teens on Monday in the metro, with winds easing as the pressure gradient relaxes. Expect more sunshine.

Temperatures will begin to rise on Tuesday, though highs will still be below seasonal norms. By midweek, a notable temperature increase will occur as south/southwest winds develop ahead of a week system moving across the Canadian border.

Light snow is possible toward the end of the week, though precipitation amounts are expected to be minimal. Another weak system could bring snow over the weekend.