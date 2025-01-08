Watch CBS News
Sunshine on Wednesday, snow chances ahead for Twin Cities

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunshine will return on Wednesday as things stay quiet ahead of a couple of snow chances in the coming days.

Highs will be in the upper teens in the Twin Cities as high pressure rolls in.

Clouds will return on Thursday as highs jump into the 20s. A weak system will move through in the evening, possibly bringing a coating of snow after dark.

Friday and Saturday will be dry and partly cloudy, with temperatures slightly cooler. There's another chance for snow late Saturday into Sunday as a quick-moving low pressure system moves through.

An arctic blast is showing up in the weather models for next week.

