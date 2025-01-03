Friday will bring sunshine, below-normal temperatures to Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Jan. 3, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Jan. 3, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Jan. 3, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — Friday will be quiet, sunny and cold in the Twin Cities.

The forecast high is in the mid-teens, but with the wind chill, it will most likely feel like it's below zero all day. Clearing skies in the evening will bring the week's coldest wind chills, between minus 10 and minus 20.

Over the weekend, high pressure will keep conditions dry and cold with flurries possible in some spots.

Below-normal temperatures persist next week, with no significant snow expected.