Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Friday will bring sunshine, below-normal temperatures to Twin Cities

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Jan. 3, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Jan. 3, 2025 03:20

MINNEAPOLIS — Friday will be quiet, sunny and cold in the Twin Cities.

The forecast high is in the mid-teens, but with the wind chill, it will most likely feel like it's below zero all day. Clearing skies in the evening will bring the week's coldest wind chills, between minus 10 and minus 20.

Over the weekend, high pressure will keep conditions dry and cold with flurries possible in some spots.

Below-normal temperatures persist next week, with no significant snow expected.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames-1.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.