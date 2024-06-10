Calmer winds, sunny skies and pleasant temps in Minnesota on Monday

NEXT Weather: 5:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from June 10, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday brings a mostly sunny sky and seasonable temperatures to the Twin Cities.

Expect a high around 77 and calming winds.

A cold front will pass by in the morning on Tuesday, getting the showers going again. It shouldn't cause major problems for the morning commute.

More rain is possible Wednesday evening into Thursday, then the week finishes dry before another disturbance arrives over the weekend.

Highs will return to the lower 80s by the end of the week.