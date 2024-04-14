Watch CBS News
Sunny and 70s for #Top10WxDay on Sunday

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday will be a sunny, warm #Top10WxDay.

The sunshine is back with calmer winds and slightly cooler highs in the mid-70s. This is the first #Top10WxDay of the year.

WCCO

Communities in northwestern Minnesota should be mindful of a red flag warning. In Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau counties, residents are advised not to burn from noon to 8 p.m. because of extreme fire risk conditions.

Get out and enjoy it, because our next big storm will arrive Monday, with increasing clouds and spotty showers. The system will mainly affect areas north of Interstate 94. Wind will pick up throughout the day, too.

Widespread rain and strong winds will be in place pretty much all day Tuesday. Some thunder is possible, and rain totals will likely be in the 1 to 2 inch range.

Some spotty rain will linger into Wednesday morning, but things will dry out after that.

By the end of the week, we'll be seeing much cooler temperatures.

Adam Del Rosso

First published on April 14, 2024 / 8:27 AM CDT

