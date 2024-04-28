Watch CBS News
Sunday storm is prelude to rainy week in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Another round of rain will arrive in the Twin Cities Sunday morning, and our unsettled pattern is here to stay.

This latest storm will start in southern Minnesota and move north, bringing spotty showers, wind and possibly thunder, though the threat of severe weather remains low. The strongest storms will hit south of the Twin Cities.

Expect an additional half-inch or inch of rain.

Temperatures will stay around 50 degrees all day Sunday, then tick up slightly on Monday as the rain ends. 

0f213cc30d8631df55a9f31119fe9ff8.jpg
WCCO

Highs will climb closer to 70 on Tuesday and Wednesday, with another round of showers possible late Tuesday.

We get a brief break from the rain on Wednesday before things cool back down and more rain chances arrive later in the week.

