Showers, storms possible in Twin Cities on Memorial Day

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Showers and storms are possible this Memorial Day, though it won't be a total washout.

The Twin Cities will be dry early, but showers will increase from east to west by midmorning. A few storms could be embedded in those showers. Things will get active again in the afternoon, particularly in southeastern Minnesota.

The forecast high in the Twin Cities will be just shy of 70.

Aside from some lingering showers Tuesday morning and some activity late Thursday, the middle of the week looks dry. It will also be mainly sunny, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s by Thursday.

Showers and storms could return late in the week and continue into the weekend.

First published on May 27, 2024 / 5:57 AM CDT

