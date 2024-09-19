Severe storms possible in Twin Cities Thursday evening

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 19, 2024

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 19, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday is a NEXT Weather Alert day due to the potential for severe storms in the afternoon and evening.

A round of rain, stretching from northern to southern Minnesota, will move northeast throughout the morning, clearing out of the state by 7 a.m.

After that morning activity, it will be plenty hot and humid, with highs in the mid-80s. A cold front will move through later on, triggering a second round of storms around 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Twin Cities.

There is a slight risk those storms turn severe, with the main threats being hail, wind and possibly tornadoes.

As the system eventually pulls eastward, Friday will be a day of solace. Expect a sunny day with highs in the lower 80s — in fact, it will be nice enough to warrant a #Top10WxDay.

Saturday should still hold some warmth, with highs in the lower 80s. Passing showers are possible, but it won't be a washout.

By Sunday, the cooler air arrives, with highs near 70.