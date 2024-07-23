Severe storms in western, central Minnesota will weaken as they head toward Twin Cities Tuesday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 23, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Parts of Minnesota are dealing with storms Tuesday morning, and that rain will eventually make its way to the Twin Cities.

A cluster of storms in western and central Minnesota is moving southeast, bringing heavy rain and hail along with it. Stevens County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:30 a.m. Those storms are expected to reach the metro later in the morning.

We should dry out by the evening. After that, we've got a stretch of dry time lasting the rest of the week.

Highs will approach 80 on Tuesday in the Twin Cities and remain similar on Wednesday, then things will start to warm up. By the weekend, highs will be near 90 degrees.

Rain and storms may return by Sunday and continue into early next week.