Early soaking, then scattered showers for Twin Cities on Tuesday

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from May 7, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Grab your umbrella if you're headed out the door early Tuesday, and keep it handy for later in the day, too.

It'll be a wet morning commute as a forest of precipitation moves north and east. Once a front moves by, the rain will become more scattered, with some dry time. Some isolated thunderstorms may be embedded in the later showers, but overall it should remain quite mild.

Highs in the Twin Cities will be right around 70 degrees.

The rest of the week will have a chance for showers just about every day or night, but from Wednesday on, it will be more dry than not. Any precipitation will be very scattered.

Thursday looks to be the coolest day of the week, though temperatures will only drop to the 60s.

The weekend looks mainly dry, with temps climbing back to the 70s.