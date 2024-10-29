Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Record-breaking warmth possible in Twin Cities Tuesday

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Oct. 29, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Oct. 29, 2024 03:05

MINNEAPOLIS — Record warmth is expected in the Twin Cities Tuesday afternoon, with highs 25 to 30 degrees above average.

Temperatures will approach 80 in the metro. Wind speeds are expected to be breezy, with gusts exceeding 30 mph, especially near Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota.

e8753e46f25d3c55fc8137333c81456d.jpg
WCCO

A cold front will bring rain Tuesday night, with possible thunderstorms and breezy winds overnight into Wednesday, when more rain and cooling temperatures arrive. 

The precipitation should end by Thursday afternoon as temperatures drop below freezing overnight. Snow may mix in for central and northeastern Minnesota, with minor accumulations possible.

Seasonable temperatures and possibly more rain arrive by the weekend after a dry and cool Friday.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.