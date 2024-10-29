Record-breaking warmth possible in Twin Cities Tuesday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Oct. 29, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Record warmth is expected in the Twin Cities Tuesday afternoon, with highs 25 to 30 degrees above average.

Temperatures will approach 80 in the metro. Wind speeds are expected to be breezy, with gusts exceeding 30 mph, especially near Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota.

A cold front will bring rain Tuesday night, with possible thunderstorms and breezy winds overnight into Wednesday, when more rain and cooling temperatures arrive.

The precipitation should end by Thursday afternoon as temperatures drop below freezing overnight. Snow may mix in for central and northeastern Minnesota, with minor accumulations possible.

Seasonable temperatures and possibly more rain arrive by the weekend after a dry and cool Friday.