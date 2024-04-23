Watch CBS News
More rain Tuesday in Twin Cities, frost possible Wednesday

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday will start out sunny in the Twin Cities, but more clouds and showers will arrive by midday.

We could even see a few storms develop, with a threat for some small hail.

The high in the metro will be around 59, with wind gusts approaching 30 mph.

Winds will calm down significantly by Wednesday morning, and clear skies will return. Temperatures will drop overnight, making frost possible. By Wednesday afternoon, we'll rebound into the 50s.

Thursday will be breezy and much warmer, with highs jumping back near 70 and more sunshine.

More showers and thunderstorms are possible toward the end of the week.

