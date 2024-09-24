Watch CBS News
More mild weather Tuesday; highs ramp up to 80 later this week

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 24, 2024
Sept. 24, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — A mild week continues Tuesday with highs right around average.

A weak disturbance moving across the state throughout the morning will mostly bring clouds, but possibly some patchy, light rain  south of the Twin Cities as well. By the afternoon, we'll see partly sunny skies. 

High pressure will stick around for the rest of the week. Temperatures will build to the mid to upper 70s Wednesday, then to around 80- Thursday through Saturday. Aside from some isolated showers Sunday, Count on great outdoor weather this weekend.

There is a high probability we'll finish with the driest September on record — we've only had six-hundredths of an inch of rain so far this month.

fca5a6c568dd2f1315452faa68c48b5b.jpg
WCCO
Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

