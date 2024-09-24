More mild weather Tuesday; highs ramp up to 80 later this week

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 24, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — A mild week continues Tuesday with highs right around average.

A weak disturbance moving across the state throughout the morning will mostly bring clouds, but possibly some patchy, light rain south of the Twin Cities as well. By the afternoon, we'll see partly sunny skies.

High pressure will stick around for the rest of the week. Temperatures will build to the mid to upper 70s Wednesday, then to around 80- Thursday through Saturday. Aside from some isolated showers Sunday, Count on great outdoor weather this weekend.

There is a high probability we'll finish with the driest September on record — we've only had six-hundredths of an inch of rain so far this month.

