Mild, mostly dry Monday before rain, wind take over on Tuesday in Twin Cities

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday will be a mild day with some spotty showers possible in parts of Minnesota, but the real soaker of a system arrives Tuesday.

Those showers will move across western and central Minnesota through the morning hours. There's a small chance the Twin Cities could see some rain through mid-morning.

The afternoon will bring a mix of sun and clouds and a high around 68 in the metro.

Southwestern Minnesota will be under a red flag warning from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said. Residents in Brown, Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Redwood, Rock, Watonwan and Yellow Medicine counties are advised not to burn due to extreme fire risk conditions.

Rain moves in Tuesday for much of the state, with some storms possible later on. In many locations, 1 to 2 inches is likely. Showers will hold through Wednesday, too.

Behind the rain, we'll see cooler days, with highs returning to the 50s. Morning lows will flirt with freezing later in the week.

As of now, we're trending toward a sunny, dry weekend.

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on April 15, 2024 / 5:33 AM CDT

