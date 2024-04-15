Mild, mostly dry Monday before rain, wind take over on Tuesday in Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 15, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 15, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 15, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday will be a mild day with some spotty showers possible in parts of Minnesota, but the real soaker of a system arrives Tuesday.

Those showers will move across western and central Minnesota through the morning hours. There's a small chance the Twin Cities could see some rain through mid-morning.

The afternoon will bring a mix of sun and clouds and a high around 68 in the metro.

Southwestern Minnesota will be under a red flag warning from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said. Residents in Brown, Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Redwood, Rock, Watonwan and Yellow Medicine counties are advised not to burn due to extreme fire risk conditions.

Rain moves in Tuesday for much of the state, with some storms possible later on. In many locations, 1 to 2 inches is likely. Showers will hold through Wednesday, too.

Behind the rain, we'll see cooler days, with highs returning to the 50s. Morning lows will flirt with freezing later in the week.

As of now, we're trending toward a sunny, dry weekend.

WCCO