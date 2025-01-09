Light snow Thursday in Twin Cities; weekend clipper to bring accumulating snow

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from Jan. 9, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — Light snow is coming to the Twin Cities on Thursday, with a weekend clipper bringing accumulating snow and an arctic chill early next week.

The forecast high is 25 degrees, with light snow moving into the metro in the late afternoon and early evening hours. Most areas will see less than an inch.

There will be a few lingering snowflakes on Friday morning, followed by quiet weather as high pressure moves in.

A potent clipper system approaches, bringing more clouds and a chance of accumulating snow by Saturday evening.

Snow is also likely on Sunday from the clipper system, with confidence growing for a few inches of accumulation, though timing details remain uncertain.

Cold temperatures will set in early next week, with highs in the single digits and potential sub-zero lows, especially if fresh snow is present.