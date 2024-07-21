Isolated storms possible Sunday, warmer weather ahead in extended forecast

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 21, 2024

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 21, 2024

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 21, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday will bring a chance for isolated storms in the Twin Cities, and the next couple of days look to stay unsettled.

Some morning rain was popping up in the metro, but there will be greater chances for storms in the afternoon. Nothing severe is expected, but there could be some heavier downpours. Activity should diminish once the sun sets.

Sunday is also off to a humid, summer-like start. Temperatures across the state will top out in the lower 80s.

More isolated storms are possible Monday and Tuesday as well.

Expect average highs all week and increasing sunshine and temperatures as we head toward next weekend.

WCCO